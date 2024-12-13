Athletic comes out in defense of its fans for the treatment received in Istanbul and regrets the “retirement of ikurriñas”

Athletic Club, through a statement, expressed its solidarity this Wednesday with its fans who traveled to Istanbul to watch the Europa League match against Fenerbachçe this Wednesday and “regrets the withdrawal of ikurriñas in the stadium access control”to which he claims he was “opposed” by Fenerbahçe SK.

Athletic “publicly shows its discomfort about the unacceptable situation that a large part of our fans experienced in Istanbul,” the note adds.

And he explains that, “despite the fact that the Club interceded with the local authorities to prevent access to the Fenerbahçe SK stadium Ikurriñas and other objects and badges will be confiscatedlike coins or scarves, the Turkish commanders did not listen to reason and maintained their position.

“Our accompaniment and security team – the note continues -, reinforced on this occasion with up to six members, tried from early in the morning to ensure that everything went as smoothly as possible for our thousand athlectizales displaced to Turkey”

So, “two people from the club, accompanied by two ertzainas, They went to the main meeting point established to ensure the transfer of the fans to the stadium, which by local imperative had to be done by bus. In addition, he assures that “the club’s own staff, who accompanied and traveled with the fans in the last of the buses, suffered from chaotic traffic.

However, consider that “The biggest inconveniences were suffered in the access to the field”where “two other members of the club were waiting, who tried in vain to ensure that entry to the stadium occurred without new obstacles.”

And he regrets that, “despite the fact that both the club staff and the displaced Ertzaintza explained to the Turkish police that the ikurriñas and other confiscated flags were authorized, the police did not reconsider their decision“.

That being the case, he recalls, “the club’s support team did everything possible so that the fans could at least recover their belongings at the end of the crash, something that was largely achieved.”





Athletic, in any case, advances that “continues to gather information about what happened in Istanbul in order to continue defending the rights of the displaced fans wherever necessary and before the instances it deems appropriate.

Although, on the other hand, and “despite the unpleasant experience, Athletic wants to thank the behavior” of its fans, “who demonstrated once again their sportsmanship and passion, drawing strength from weakness to encourage our players without ceasing, contributing with their grain of sand to the team’s new triumph.”