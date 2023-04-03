High voltage match that will be played this Tuesday in San Mamés between the Basques and Navarrese, in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Athletic Club will have to come back from 1-0 in the first leg with the encouragement of their fans. The goal of returning to a final and having the possibility of winning the title is the only thing that is being talked about in the streets of Bilbao.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game:
City: Bilbao
Stadium: San Mames
Date: Tuesday April 4
Referee: Unconfirmed
Television channel: La1 and Let’s go
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: Unconfirmed
live streaming: Unconfirmed
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
1-3V
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
0-3D
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
1-0V
|
Copa del Rey
|
ATHLETIC CLUB
|
TIE
|
OSASUNA
|
2
|
2
|
1
For this match neither Lekue nor Morcillo will be available for Ernesto Valverde and we will have to wait until the last moment to find out the availability of Ander Herrera.
For the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, Osasuna has a key casualty that is ”Chimy” Ávila and arrives with doubts about the physical condition of Rubén Pena.
Athletic Club 3-1 Osasuna
