Next Sunday, March 3, we will have a great game between Athletic and FC Barcelona for the match corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Athletic Club de Bilbao and FC Barcelona:
Match information
City: Bilbao
Stadium: San Mames
Date: March 3rd
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Hernandez Hernandez
VAR: From Cerro Grande
Where can you see Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Movistar +
Where can you see Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
To be confirmed
Where can you see Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Where can you see Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
3-0V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Betis
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Girona
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
0-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Naples
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Celtic
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
3-3E
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
1-3V
|
The league
Athletic Club of Bilbao: The Basque team will not have any injuries for this match but they will miss two players who will have to serve a suspension in this match, these are Dani Vivian due to an accumulation of cards and Nico Williams who was sent off in the match against Real Betis from last day
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Balde with a torn tendon. Ferran continues to recover from his muscle injury although he could make it to the game.
Athletic Club of Bilbao: Unai Simón; De Marcos, Aitor Paredes, Yeray, Iñigo Lekue; Iñaki Williams, Ruiz De Galarreta, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Jules Koundé, Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Joao Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri
Athletic Club of Bilbao 1-2 FC Barcelona
