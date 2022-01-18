Barcelona and Athletic Club face each other on Thursday in what will be a match in style that will decide which of the two teams advances to the next round in the Copa del Rey. The two are the teams that store the most Cups in their showcases, and they were also the ones that played in the grand final last season. We’ll see who comes out on top.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Athletic vs Barça? The match will be played in San Mamés, with the capacity to host 53,289
When and what time is Athletic vs Barça? The match is on Thursday, January 20 at 9:30 p.m. in Spain (2:30 p.m. in Mexico and 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch Athletic vs Barça? The meeting will be seen in Spain openly through DAZN. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports
Where can I watch Athletic vs Barça ‘online’? For those who prefer to watch it online, they can do it in Spain through DAZN. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on the DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States on ESPN App and ESPN+.
What was the last result between Athletic vs Barça?
Athletic 1-1 Barca
LAST NEWS
athletic club
Athletic club completed a great semi-final against Atleti, but in the grand final the coin fell precisely on the side of the Madrid team, who right now seem unstoppable at the national level.
The two big surprises of the season for the Basque team are being Nico Williams and the definitive settlement of Sancet.
Athletic had been creating great players in defense for many years (Unai Núñez, Yeray, Nolaskoain, Vivian…), so the arrival of two great players in the attacking zone is entirely welcome.
Barca
Barça arrives at one of the best moments of the season, despite the fact that the last two results have been a draw against Granada and a defeat against Real Madrid.
For the first time in a long time, almost all the important pieces will be available for the game, and it will finally be possible to see what Xavi Hernández’s true approach is with the players he wants on the pitch.
The ownership of Ferran Torres is expected along with that of Pedri Gavi and Busquets. Ansu Fati will wait on the bench for the opportunity to enter the second half.
The players affected by the recoveries could be Nico, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembélé. Actually, the Frenchman should continue in the elevens if we only stick to his contribution, but the problem of the renewal has gone too far.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Athletic: Simón, Yuri, Iñigo, Yeray, De Marcos, Dani García, Vencedor, Muniain, Berenguer, Williams and Sancet.
Barca: Ter Stegen, Alves, Piqué, Araújo, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Dembélé, Luuk de Jong and Ferran.
FORECAST 90min
Athletic 2-2 Barça (passes the culé team on penalties)
