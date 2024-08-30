Athletic Club de Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid meet this Saturday at the San Mamés Stadium, in a match valid for the 4th round of the Spanish League.
In the tournament, Athletic Club de Bilbao is coming off a 1-0 win against Valencia while Atlético de Madrid is coming off a 0-0 draw against Espanyol.
Athletic Club de Bilbao has 4 points in the standings, while Atlético de Madrid has 5 points.
At the end of the championship, the top four clubs in the standings will qualify for the Champions League for the 2025/2026 season. The fifth-placed team will play in the Europa League and the sixth-placed team will qualify for the Conference League. The bottom three will be relegated to the second tier. Real Madrid is the defending champion of the Spanish league.
City: Bilbao, Spain
Date: Saturday, August 31st
Schedule: 19:00 (Spain), 14:00 (Argentina), 11:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: San Mames
Referee: Hernandez Hernandez A.
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar LaLiga. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
The start of the season for the Basques has not been as expected. The record is one defeat, one draw and one victory. In fact, they managed to beat Valencia at their stadium last Wednesday and will be looking to repeat the feat.
Atlético de Madrid have only won one match against Girona and have not gone beyond a draw against Villarreal and Espanyol. Against Athletic, they will seek to recover the good feelings they had in the match against the Catalan team and take the three points to stay at the top of the table.
ATHLETIC CLUB: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Yeray, Vivian, Lekue; Beñat Prados, Vesga; Iñaki Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta
Athletic Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lino; Koke, Gallagher, Pablo Barrios; Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.
Atlético Madrid will win 2-0.
