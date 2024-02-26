After the intense first leg match played between the two teams at Atlético de Madrid's home that ended with a visitor victory (0-1), everything must be decided at the home of the Basques this time to certify who is the first finalist of the Copa del Rey . Athletic Club will maintain its style of offensive football that likes to have the ball, while Cholo, when playing away from home, will possibly choose to return to its 5-man retreat so that they do not create chances in a season where Oblak does not It is shining.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face the Basque team and Atlético de Madrid to gain a place in the final of the Copa del Rey:
Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid match information
City: Bilbao
Stadium: San Mames
Date: Thursday February 29
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Where can you see Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
La 1, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Where can you see Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Where can you see Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Where can Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real Betis
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Girona
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
0-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Majorca
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
5-0V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-1D
|
Copa del Rey
Athletic Club: Iñigo Lekue with a thigh injury, Ander Herrera with a muscle injury, and Yuri is a doubt until the last minute due to a muscle injury
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Azpilicueta with a torn meniscus, Giménez with a thigh injury, Griezmann with an ankle injury.
Athletic: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Yeray, Paredes, Yuri; Iñaki Williams, Ruiz de galarreta, Beñat Prados, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saúl, Lino; Llorente, Morata
Athletic 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
