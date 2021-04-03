THE END OF THE PANDEMIC

Almost 365 days, a pandemic and a lot of rain … we are a few hours away from the dispute Euskofinal of the Cup. The most anticipated match for Bilbao and San Sebastian.

An unprecedented final, since the Classic of Basque football in this privileged instance. And peculiar. A final, that of last season, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the hope of being able to host an audience, but which, today also, on a delayed basis, will feel the enormous emptiness of its fans.