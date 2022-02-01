Athletic Club and Real Madrid will meet for the fourth time this year, this time it will take place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The KO tournament where the winner of a single match will advance to the semifinals.
When will Athletic Club – Real Madrid be played? The match will take place next Thursday, February 3 at 9:00 p.m. (Spain) 2:00 p.m. (Mexico) 4:00 p.m. (Argentina).
Where will the match be played? The match will take place in San Mamés, in the football cathedral with capacity for 53,289 spectators.
What TV and streaming channel can you follow? In Spain it can be followed through Telecinco, Dazn and their respective apps. In Argentina from DIRECTV Sports Argentina and its app. From Mexico by Sky HD and online by Blue To Go Video Everywhere. To consult the rest of the programming you can do it by clicking here.
ATHLETIC CLUB
The latest news that has been related to Marcelino’s team has been that of Oihan Sancet, who recently collided with his car at dawn against the furniture in Pamplona. The player fled and a friend of his blamed himself saying that he was the one who collided the car. Finally Sancet has recognized that it was him and left because he was nervous. The player will be reported.
REAL MADRID
The latest news that has come from Real Madrid has been that it was released by the Bild newspaper. According to them, Mbappé would already have everything signed with the white team and would become the highest paid in the world with €50M. There is still nothing official but it seems that PSG takes it for granted that the player will not finally renew.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
ATHLETIC CLUB
Unai Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Inigo, Balenziaga; Williams JR, Vesga, Dani Garcia, Serrano; Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams
REAL MADRID
Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vini JR
