After their victory on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu against the Getafehe real Madrid returns to the League this Wednesday to face his commitment on matchday 19 against Athletic, brought forward by the appointment of both clubs in the Spanish Super Cupnext January.

He real Madrid has managed to cut eight points in the last three days and today wants to continue putting pressure on the Barcelona. The team of Carlo Ancelotti seems to have been in tune in his last three games of Leaguein which he unleashed himself in front of the rival goals: he beat the Osasuna in it Bernabeu (4-0), at Leganes in Butarque (0-3) and Getafe (2-0) at home.

The Athletic of Ernesto Valverde receives the Madrid at home after winning Rayo Vallecano in it Vallecas Stadium (1-2) and place themselves in positions of Champions as fourth in the league table.

Match schedule between Athletic Club – Real Madrid

The attractive duel between Athletic Club – Real Madrid, a match that will be played this Wednesday at the stadium San Mames and corresponding to the 19th day of the league, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.









Where to watch Athletic Club – Real Madrid on television

The clash between Athletic Club – Real Madrid It can be seen live on television through the DAZN channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.