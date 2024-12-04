Follow Athletic – Madrid live, with the result, the goals, who is the winner and the last hour of today’s League match.

22:14 Minute 53. Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Madrid. GOOOOL BY BERENGUERRR! Measured cross from Iñaki Williams for Sancet to finish off, which, although Courtois managed to repel, touched just enough for Berenguer to score the first.

22:12 Minute 51. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Real Madrid still can’t get out… Lucas Vázquez and Fran García are constantly under pressure, which forces them to delay Courtois. He sends a long ball that usually goes to Athletic.

22:09 Minute 48. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Corner for Athletic! Jaureguizar’s shot crashed in Bellingham. The red and white dominance continues in this start of the second half.

22:07 Minute 46. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Mbappé tried it on the left! How well Gorosabel went to the ground to stop Mbappé’s run on the left wing.

22:06 THE SECOND HALF STARTS!

21:59 WHAT A GREAT ATMOSPHERE HAS BEEN EXPERIENCED IN SAN MAMÉS IN THE FIRST PART!

21:58 Great tribute to Gstöttner and Bergomi at the beginning…

21:57 The controversial play of the game…

21:56 Courtois continues doing his thing… What a great save he made at the beginning

21:56 Tchouaméni has left no signs of improvement, although the occasional flash of quality has left…

21:54 These are the statistics of the first half: zero shots on goal for Real Madrid…

21:53 Rest. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. The Williams continue to make the white defense nervous… Real Madrid finished the first half with a clean pass. The white defense has managed to repel all the Williams’ attempts on both wings, as well as the arrivals on the second line of players like Berenguer, Gorosabel and Sancet. Also, Jaureguizar has done a great defensive job when it comes to recovering the ball to later set up the counterattack. On the part of Real Madrid, Mbappé continues not to be scary and Rodrygo has shown himself to be very soft. The occasional isolated play by both has sparked some excitement, although the role of Bellingham and Valverde as all-rounders has been more prominent. We’ll see in the second part…

21:50 Minute 46. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Brahim already sat down… The Moroccan came out to warm up, but it seems that Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to take him out for the moment.

21:48 Minute 45. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. 2 MINUTES ADDED!

21:46 Minute 43. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Bellingham and Valverde continue to set an example… Great defensive use by both midfielders. They have been providential in preventing most of the red and white counters from progressing.

21:44 Minute 41. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Gorosabel’s loud scream after a fight with Ceballos The Andalusian gave him a kick that made the red-and-white footballer fall.

21:43 Minute 39. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Vivian’s hand prevents Real Madrid’s counterattack Mbappé’s pass that was going towards a Bellingham that would have stood alone against the Basque goalkeeper if he managed to intercept it was stopped by the red-and-white defender’s mitt.

21:39 Minute 37. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tried it now… The Galician is called for a foul in attack after a knockdown of Iñaki Williams inside the local area.

21:38 Minute 36. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Real Madrid continues without ideas… It is seen that the white team is very long and needs a change of trend. On the other hand, Athletic appears very high, but with a compact positioning that is preventing Real Madrid’s attack from progressing.

21:36 Minute 33. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. San Mamés whistles! The fans complain about a ball from Ceballos that they believe ended up going over the sideline…

21:34 Minute 30. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. UP BERENGUERRR! Iñaki Williams’ backheel left Berenguer alone, who stood very close to Courtois to finally send the ball over the white goal. Great play by Athletic that continues to dominate based on recoveries from Jaureguizar, Sancet or Gorosabel.

21:33 The ABC referee determines that Mbappé’s goal was disallowed The assistant cancels it for offside. The Var calls him for a possible penalty prior to Rodrygo, due to tripping by Gorosabel. It is true that there is contact, but the defender stretches his leg, leaving it static. Later, the forward, in his attempt to dribble, is the one who goes towards the leg and falls. Sánchez-Martínez reviews the action, and remains in NO PENALTY, and offside, because although the ball comes from a defender, it comes from a rebound.

21:31 Mbappé has already been offside 21 times…

21:31 Minute 27. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Athletic is full… Valverde’s team continues with a lot of energy. Despite Real Madrid’s isolated attacks, Athletic continues to attack through Nico and Iñaki Williams, with Gorosabel and Sancet as constant support on the second line.

21:26 Minute 22. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. He is receiving Prados today… Athletic’s midfielder was hurt by a late foul by Tchouameni.

21:25 Minute 20. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. VALVERDE OUT! A dangerous foul on Bellingham is sent very wide by the Uruguayan…

21:21 Minute 18. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Good raid by Iñaki Williams on the right! What damage is the eldest Williams doing to Fran García…

21:20 Also, the ABC referee rules that there is no penalty for Rodrygo Mbappé requests a penalty for grabbing Gorosabel. The striker’s drop is exaggerated. There is nothing and there is no sanction.

21:19 The ABC referee rules that there is no penalty for a handball by Asencio in the 10th minute They ask for a penalty for handball by Asensio. It is true that it hits him in the arm, but it is after Rüdiger’s header was cleared. Sánchez-Martínez is right not to point out the maximum penalty, since it is considered a rebound.

21:18 Minute 15. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. GOAL CANCELLED TO MBAPPÉ! After almost four minutes of review. Sánchez-Martínez has determined that it is not a legal goal. Great play by Fran García, Mbappé and Rodrygo on the left. In the end, the rebound fell to the Frenchman after a shot by Fran García that bounced off the red and white defense. Afterwards, Mbappé scored, but it seems he was offside.

21:14 Minute 10. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. THEY ASK FOR ASENCIO’S HAND! They claim a handball from Asencio after a previous clearance by Rüdiger. Sánchez Martínez did not see anything punishable.

21:13 Minute 9. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Providence Rüdiger! Gorosabel recovered a ball that led to the counterattack thanks to the combination between Berenguer and Nico Williams. In the end, it was Rüdiger who intervened in the combination, clearing the ball.

21:10 Minute 7. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Prados hurts! Strong clash between the Basque midfielder and Bellingham that ended with the Athletic player on the ground. Real Madrid is not comfortable, since Athletic is pressing with a high block and Real Madrid can’t quite see the gaps to make a play.

21:07 Minute 4. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Courtois save! The intervention of the Belgian in the center from the left wing of Nico Williams that prevented his brother from finishing at will in the small area.

21:04 Minute 2. Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid. Start attacking the home team… Sancet and Iñaki Williams try it together with Gorosabel on the right wing. Real Madrid has started backwards.

21:03 ROLL THE BALL IN SAN MAMÉS!!

20:58 The players jump onto the field! The Cathedral sings the Athletic anthem…

20:56 Both Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid are playing it… The lions team, for its part, is 4th with 26 points. Therefore, Ernesto Valverde’s men want to hold on to their Champions League position and put distance between themselves and their pursuers. For their part, Carlo Ancelotti’s men arrive as 2nd with 33 points. That is, four away from Barcelona, ​​which is leading with 37. Let’s remember, the Madridistas have two games less than the Blaugranas. They depend on themselves to be 1st.

20:54 Ancelotti on Mbappé’s gesture when giving up the penalty to Bellingham: “We see it as a gesture of altruism” The Italian coach made it clear that he does not consider what happened as a sign of the Frenchman’s insecurity.

20:52 Pablo, the fashionable fan of San Mamés…

20:44 Athletic has gone 18 consecutive games without knowing victory against Real Madrid…

20:42 Watch out for Sancet… Tied by Athletic until 2032, he scored two goals in Vallecas and another before in the derby against Real that were exchanged for six points for the lions. A box to box player, with stride, turn and arrival. Today he will start.

20:42 10 years of the eldest Williams… Iñaki has three titles and 440 games under his belt since he debuted against Córdoba in December 2014. His former teammates Gurpegui and Iraizoz remember that day and his representative, Tainta, what he saw in him.

20:40 Bellingham fulfilled his ritual of taking the field as soon as he arrived He did it with Tchouaméni.

20:40 Now Ceballos… Finally, the Andalusian’s time seems to have arrived. “MVP,” Fede Valverde dedicated to him after a brilliant match by the white midfielder against Getafe. He was a leader in distribution and, sacrificed in destruction, he asks for passage.

20:38 Asencio continues to surprise… The centre-back, who has established himself in the first team with merit, rejected an offer from the City Group in the summer due to his desire to continue with the white club. At the end of the season, it will face its renewal. Meanwhile, his teammates are full of praise for the youth player through social networks. He remains impeccable in the center of defense.

20:38 Real Madrid is playing in San Mamés… Ancelotti’s team has cut eight points from Barcelona in the last three days and depends on itself to regain the lead.

20:37 The rest of the players have also left…

20:36 The local goalkeepers have already jumped in to warm up…

20:34 This is how the white team arrived at their locker room…

20:34 Everything ready in the Real Madrid locker room

20:33 Mbappé: “How nice to visit San Mamés!” It is the first time that the French forward visits ‘The Cathedral’.

20:30 These are the substitutes for both teams… Athletic: Unai Simón, Lekue, De Marcos, Paredes, Unai Núñez, Yuri, Vesga, Unai Gómez, Ruiz de Galarreta, Serrano, Djaló and Guruzeta. Real Madrid: Lunin, Mestre, Vallejo, Aguado, Mendy, Modric, Arda Güler, Brahim, Gonzalo and Endrick.

20:28 There are also the local team lineups Ernesto Valverde goes with up to five variants of the Vallecas XI. Three of them, in defense, introducing Gorosabel, Vivian and Boiro. In the engine room, Prados returns. Above, Sancet returns to the starting lineup after his double coming on as a substitute.

20:27 The Real Madrid lineups are now Tchouaméni returns to the eleven. Ceballos and Fran García consolidate their ownership.