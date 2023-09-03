Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2023 – 20:56

Athletic Club, from São João del Rei (MG), with 114 years of history, will debut next year in Series C of the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (2), the team was defeated by Bahia de Feira by 1 to 0, in the Mineirão, but gained unprecedented access to the third national division by winning the first leg of the quarterfinals by 2 to 0 in Bahia. Minas Gerais club managed to rise soon in its first participation in Série D.

The return duel was scheduled for Mineirão because Estádio Joaquim Portugal, in São João del Rei, does not meet the minimum public capacity required by the CBF for this phase of the competition. Just over 4,000 people followed the game, which represents more than the total capacity of Athletic’s cramped stadium. In Mineirão, however, the public only occupied a small range of the more than 62,000 available seats.

Athletic’s qualification came with a dose of drama. In the 19th minute, Reinaldo took a free kick in the area, defender Jemmes deflected it slightly and ended up scoring against Bahia de Feira. The ball went through the legs of goalkeeper Glauco.

Excited to reduce the disadvantage still in the initial period of the match, Bahia de Feira launched the attack and almost scored in a similar move. Reinaldo took another free-kick from a distance, the ball covered Glauco and hit the crossbar.

In the second half, Athletic focused on holding the advantage and not allowing the second goal that would take the vacancy decision to penalties, while Bahia incessantly sought the goal that would level the dispute. An error on the way out almost ended in a goal by Kanela. Already in the final minutes, Baggio wasted a great chance to equalize.

At 55 minutes, after coach Cícero Júnior was expelled, the final whistle finally came, followed by much celebration from the athletes on the pitch.

Access to Série C in the first attempt in its history continues Athletic’s meteoric rise and at the same time late. Despite being centenary, the club was away from professional football for a long time, returning only in 2018, playing in the third state division. In 2021, after two accessions, he debuted in the 1st division Mineiro Championship, where he has already accumulated two semifinals in three participations (2022 and 2023). He was two-time champion of the interior of Minas Gerais in these same years and debuted in national competitions in 2023, falling in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil to Brasiliense and now being successful in the Série D campaign.