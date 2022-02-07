Confirmed alignment of Athletic

Marcellin presents the following eleven for tonight’s game: Unai Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Inigo Martinez, Balenziaga; Dani García, Zarraga, Berenguer, Nico Serrano; Sancet, Raul Garcia.

Rotations in the rojiblancos: Simon returns to the goal in the League, Lekue enters through De Marcos, the renewed They lived by Yeray, Balenziaga by Yuri, Berenguer for the injured Nico Williams, Zarraga by Vega, Nico Serrano by Muniain and sancet by Inaki Williams.