The second round of LaLiga EA Sports begins and it couldn't be done in a better way than with one of the most charming matches in the Spanish league championship, we will have a Basque derby in which Athletic Club de Bilbao will receive a visit from Real Sociedad. On Saturday, January 13, we will have a meeting in San Mamés between two teams that, apart from the existing rivalry, are both in European positions.
Below we will leave you with the necessary information prior to this beautiful meeting.
In which stadium is Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club de Bilbao played?
City: Bilbao, Spain
Stadium: San Mamés Stadium
Date: Saturday January 13
Match time: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: Munuera Montero
VAR: Prieto Iglesias
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Real Sociedad on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Real Sociedad on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Real Sociedad on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Real Sociedad on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Deportes
Live stream: ESPN App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Eibar
|
0-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Seville
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Malaga
|
0-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Alavés
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
0-0 E
|
UCL
For this match “Los Leones” will have three absences such as Dani García and Yeray due to injury, to which is added an important absence such as Iñaki Williams, who will be with his team in the Africa Cup.
There are more casualties for Real Sociedad who will not be able to count on André Silva, Remiro, Hamari Traoré, Merquelanz, Umar Sadiq and Kubo for this match
Athletic Club of Bilbao: Unai Simón; From Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Berenguer, Ruiz de Galarreta, vesga, Sancet, Nico Williams, Guruzeta
Real society: Unai Marrero; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Barrenetxea, Zakharyan; Oyarzabal
Athletic Club de Bilbao 1-1 Real Sociedad
