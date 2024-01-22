Great game in San Mamés to decide who deserves to be in the semifinals of this beautiful tournament. The expectation is maximum, and Athletic arrives launched, despite the last defeat against Valencia. Located in the qualifying zone for the Champions League, they have been playing good football, and with the strength of the stadium, the match is extremely demanding for Xavi Hernández's team.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this cup match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao.
Information about the match Athletic Club de Bilbao vs FC Barcelona
City: Bilbao, Spain
Stadium: San Mamés Stadium
Date: January 24
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: The 1
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
2-0V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real society
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Eibar
|
0-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Seville
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real Betis
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Unionists
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
4-1D
|
Spain Supercup
|
Osasuna
|
2-0V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Barbastro
|
2-3V
|
Copa del Rey
The Basque team will not be able to count on three players for this match: Oscar de Márcos, who arrives as a doubt, Dani García, who suffers from a hamstring injury, and Iñaki Williams, who is representing the Ghana team in the Cup. Africa.
Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Cancelo with a knee injury, Marcos Alonso, Ter Stegen with a back injury, Iñigo Martínez, Christensen and Raphinha with a muscle injury, are Barcelona's injured for this match.
Athletic: Unai Simón; Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Berenguer, Ruiz de Galarreta, Vesga, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal
Athletic 1-2 FC Barcelona
