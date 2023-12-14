Great match we will have this day in the cathedral of Spanish football. Athletic Club de Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid will face each other for matchday 17 of LaLiga EA Sports.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Cholo Simeone and Bilbao:
In which stadium is Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Bilbao, Spain
Stadium: San Mamés Stadium
Date: Saturday December 16
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina and 09:15 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Athletic Club de Bilbao vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Cayon
|
0-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Vallecano Ray
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
4-3V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Feyenoord
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
The locals will have up to four players who will not be able to be in this match against Atlético de Madrid. These players are: Dani García, Yeray, Mikel Vesga and Adu Ares.
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have two absences for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor will Pablo Barrios be there, with a meniscus injury.
Athletic Club of Bilbao: Unai Simón; Óscar De Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Iñigo Lekue; Iñaki Williams, Ruiz de Galarreta, Ander Herrera, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; Gorka Guruzeta
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Giménez, Witsel, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Riquelme, Marcos Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Alvaro Morata, Griezmann
Athletic Club of Bilbao 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
