A PARTY LIKE A CATHEDRAL

After processing with authority the plain before Eibar Y Huesca, the rojiblanco team faces one of the great peaks on their way to the title. For now he has the rudder, a la lemon with him Barça, with that big ‘ending’ in the Camp Nou on the horizon. But in order to continue depending on himself, he must loot from the three points to San Mamés, always thorny square, where a wounded lion awaits.

This sounds like Simeone, who followed a similar roadmap in their last league title. So the Athletic embraces the experience, the lock that guards again Oblak, the rehabilitation of I gave it or Saul and to the step ahead of secondary actors like Carrasco or strap. That reaction is also sought by the Athletic most diminished of the era Marcelino. Bruised in his pride after two stabs to the heart in The Cartuja, will try to react with dignity.