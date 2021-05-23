It was not a celebration like in the old days, but that did not prevent Sunday from being more red and white than ever. After the Saturday night fever between the Atlético fans, unleashed after the alirón intoned in Valladolid, this Sunday was already more formal and moderate, according to this strange time of the covid-19.

No trace of the team and the mattress coaching staff in Neptune, epicenter of the celebration after the title. Only Captain Koke approached the fountain in the early hours of the morning to comply with the tradition and place the flag and the Atlético scarf around the neck and on the trident of the figure of the god of the sea in Greek mythology, which has since three decades is witness to the greatest mattress joys. The statue also wore a black bracelet throughout the day, in memory of the young fan who died on Saturday night after hitting a column when he was with half his body leaning out of the window of a van.

After the crowd images on Saturday, Atlético wanted to appeal for prudence and convened, as a central act for the champion’s fans, a red and white caravan, in which from 6:00 p.m., vehicles, motorcycles and even bikes, all decked out with flags, scarves and T-shirts, gathered between Atocha and the Plaza de Castilla, sounding their horns through the Paseo del Prado, the Paseo de Recoletos and Paseo de la Castellana, three of the main streets of Madrid where the mattress anthem resounded loudly. The club itself asked its followers to celebrate the League in this way, avoiding getting off the vehicles or standing in Neptune to avoid crowds and thus comply with sanitary measures, also inviting them to emulate the caravan in other cities and decorate the balconies and the windows to fans who preferred to continue the party from their homes.

Then, from 20:00, the club protocol act, with players, coaching staff, managers and the regional and municipal authorities, held in the Metropolitan Wanda and with the peak moment of the trophy delivery, something that was traditionally done in the first game at the champion’s stadium the following season, which in recent seasons had already been carried out on the pitch, after the proclamation of the champion and which this time was postponed until the next day .