Athletic Club He is already in Alcoy to play the round of 16 Cup match against Alcoyano. And the first thing he did when entering El Collao was collaborate with the Alicante club, who has not been able to put any fans in the tie against Real Madrid or against Athletic. Therefore, have acquired 50 commemorative tickets that were on sale for fans.

These tickets for collectors, of which more than 200 have already been sold, are available at the Alcoyano offices. Further, to give more value to the ticket, eight Athletic players have signed them. The rubrics of Raúl García, Íñigo Martínez, Williams, Muniain, Yeray, De Marcos, Ibai and Unai Simón they are already printed, in your own handwriting, on the tickets.

The Athletic de Alcoy club has lent itself to all Athletic and Alcoyano fans from all over Spain to send tickets by post to collectors who wish. They are also for sale at the Alcoyano club offices, at a price of 10 euros.