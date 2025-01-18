

01/18/2025



Updated at 6:33 p.m.





The historic winning streak of the team remains at fifteen Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblancos fell in Leganés due to a lack of success in the first half and a lack of ideas in the second. Nastasic and Griezmann, local heroes. The first, author…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only