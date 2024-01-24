With videosThe quarter-finals have become the final destination for FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. When visiting Athletic Bilbao, Frenkie de Jong and co lost 4-2 after 120 minutes. The big hero was 29-year-old Iñaki Williams, who returned from the African Cup of Nations earlier in the day and gave the Basques the lead again halfway through extra time. His brother Nico Williams (21) decided the game definitively in the last minute of extra time.