Athletic Bilbao beat Levante as a visitor 2 to 1 in overtime in the second leg of the second semi-final and advanced to the deciding match of the Copa del Rey of soccer where he will face Barcelona of Lionel Messi.

The match took place at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium and ended 1 to 1 after 90 regulatory minutes, the same result as in the first leg, for which the pass to the final had extra time, an instance in which the Basque team scored 2 to 1.

The match was even and with arrivals for both teams and Levante, who were looking for their first Copa del Rey final in their history, took advantage through the Spanish Roger Marí, 17 minutes into the opening period, after a good collective move and a low and crossed shot, which hit the left post of goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Bilbao reacted and equaled it at 30 minutes into the initial stage, when veteran Spanish attacker Raúl García scored a penalty kick and established the 1 to 1, which was not changed until overtime.

In the extra period, Athletic was a little more ambitious and signaled the second at 7 minutes of the second extra period, after a shot from Spanish Alex Berenguer, which was slightly deflected in the body of Macedonian Nikola Vukcevic and nailed down on the right post of Aitor Fernández.

In this way, Bilbao will play its twenty-ninth final of the Copa del Rey, where it will be measured against Barcelona, ​​by Lionel Messi, which yesterday beat Sevilla 3-0, also in overtime.

The final of this edition of the Copa del Rey will take place Saturday April 17, at the La Cartuja stadium in the city of Seville.

Previously, on Sunday April 4 on the same stage, The final of the Copa del Rey of the previous edition will be held between Athletic de Bilbao and Real Sociedad, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic with the intention of being able to play it with the public, a situation that will not happen because the sanitary bans are still in force.

In this way, Athletic de Bilbao will play two consecutive finals in less than two weeks.

The top winner of the contest is Barcelona, ​​with 30 titles, followed by Athletic de Bilbao (23); Real Madrid (19); Atlético de Madrid (10); Valencia (8); Real Zaragoza (6); and Seville (5).