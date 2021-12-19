57 ‘



Foul by Willian José (Real Betis).



57 ‘



Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



56 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Julen Agirrezabala.



56 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box.



55 ‘



Substitution, Athletic Club. Oier Zarraga replaces Mikel Vesga.



55 ‘



Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Íñigo Lekue.



55 ‘



Offside, Athletic Club. Nico Williams tried a through ball but Iñaki Williams was in an offside position.



52 ‘



Gooooool! Athletic Club 1, Real Betis 2. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



51 ‘



Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is very close to the left post, but it went slightly off target. Assisted by Juanmi.



49 ‘



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.



49 ‘



Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).



49 ‘



Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



48 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Julen Agirrezabala.



48 ‘



Auction stopped. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



Second half begins Athletic Club 1, Real Betis 1.



45 ‘+ 3’



End of the first half, Athletic Club 1, Real Betis 1.



45 ‘+ 3’



Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.



45 ‘+ 2’



Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.



45 ‘+ 1’



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) header from the left side of the box. Assisted by Juanmi after a deep pass.



44 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Mikel Balenziaga.



44 ‘



Auction stopped. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



42 ‘



Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho.



40 ‘



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.



38 ‘



Attempt missed by Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.



36 ‘



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



36 ‘



Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).



36 ‘



Attempt blocked. Willian José (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.



33 ‘



Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



32 ‘



Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).



32 ‘



Nico Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



28 ‘



Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Víctor Ruiz.



28 ‘



Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue tried a through ball but Nico Williams was in an offside position.



26 ‘



Offside, Athletic Club. Raúl García tried a through ball but Mikel Balenziaga was in an offside position.



26 ‘



Offside, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain tried a through ball but Raúl García was in an offside position.



24 ‘



Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).



24 ‘



Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.



24 ‘



Juanmi (Real Betis) hand.



22 ‘



Attempt missed. Álex Moreno (Real Betis) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales after a deep pass.



twenty-one’



Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Unai Núñez.



twenty’



Offside, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor tried a through ball but Iñaki Williams was in an offside position.



twenty’



Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Víctor Ruiz.



18 ‘



Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Álex Moreno.



fifteen’



Offside, Real Betis. William Carvalho tried a through ball but Álex Moreno was in an offside position.



14 ‘



Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).



14 ‘



Nico Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



eleven’



Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).



eleven’



Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



10 ‘



Attempt blocked. Juanmi (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.



8 ‘



Attempt missed by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box that goes too high. Assisted by Iker Muniain with a cross after a corner kick.



8 ‘



Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Víctor Ruiz.



6 ‘



Gooooool! Athletic Club 1, Real Betis 1. Juanmi (Real Betis) right footed shot from very close range.



6 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Álex Moreno (Real Betis) header at point blank range from the left side. Assisted by Sergio Canales after a deep pass.



5′



Auction stopped. Héctor Bellerín (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



5′



Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



5′



Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).



3′



VAR decision: Goal Athletic Club 0-0 Real Betis (Iñaki Williams).



two’



Gooooool! Athletic Club 1, Real Betis 0. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



two’



Offside, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain tried a through ball but Iñaki Williams was in an offside position.



The first part begins.



0 ‘



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump onto the field to start the warm-up exercises

