One of the most beautiful and long-awaited matches of the season is coming: the Cup final. Athletic and Barcelona will face each other in what is the ‘Cup Classic’, as both teams lead the list of champions of the cup competition, being the azulgrana team, with 30, the most successful team. The match comes at a bad time for both teams: Athletic comes after having lost the Cup final to Real Sociedad and Barcelona, ​​after losing to Real Madrid in the league.

The Catalans aspire to a double that, in the first place, happens by beating Athletic this Saturday, and thus avenging the defeat that the Bilbao team inflicted on them in the final of the Spanish Super Cup (2-3), held this January in the same scenario.

Schedule: what time is Athletic – Barcelona in the Copa del Rey?

Copa del Rey * Data updated as of April 16, 2021

Athletic – Barcelona of the Copa del Rey final will be played on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9:30 p.m. in La Cartuja. For the expedition to Seville, Koeman has summoned 26 soccer players, including forward Ansu Fati and goalkeeper Norberto Murara, who travel with the rest of the team without yet having a medical discharge for their respective meniscus and ankle injuries.

At what time is Athletic – Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey in other countries?

On Argentina : at 5:30 p.m.

: at 5:30 p.m. On chili : at 5:30 p.m.

: at 5:30 p.m. On Colombia : at 3:30 p.m.

: at 3:30 p.m. On USA (Washington DC): at 3:30 p.m.

(Washington DC): at 3:30 p.m. On Mexico : at 2:30 p.m.

: at 2:30 p.m. On Peru: at 3:30 p.m.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Athletic – Barcelona of Copa del Rey?

The Athletic – Barcelona The final of the Copa del Rey can be enjoyed live on television through Telecinco. On the other hand, in Athletic they are fixed Unai Simón under sticks, Íñigo Martínez commanding the defense and the couple Raúl García and Iñaki Williams in an attack that if it presents a novelty would be that of Asier Villalibre, scorer and even talisman coming off the bench.



Internet: how to follow online the Athletic – Barcelona of Copa del Rey?

The match between Athletic and Barcelona can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.