Follow live the final of the Copa del Rey between Athletic and Barcelona that will be played tonight at 9:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) in La Cartuja. In Seville, there are the two most successful teams in the Cup: Barça (30 titles) and Athletic (23). The Basque team will play a new Cup final, after falling on April 3 to Real Sociedad in the 2020 final, which had been postponed due to the pandemic. Barcelona, ​​for its part, seeks to regain self-esteem in the Cup after falling in the classic against Real Madrid.

