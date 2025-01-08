19:50 10 MINUTES LEFT FOR THE GAME TO START!

19:48 Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams meet in the semifinal, but the Athletic winger will not start Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will meet on the field tonight in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, but under different circumstances. While Barcelona’s young talent, Lamine, is emerging as one of the team’s great hopes, Nico Williams will not start as a starter due to some physical discomfort he is suffering from. Despite his ability and danger, the Athletic Club winger will remain on the bench at the start of the match, leaving uncertainty as to when he will be able to take action.

19:46 Barcelona seeks its 15th Spanish Super Cup Barcelona has a great opportunity to expand its legacy in the Spanish Super Cup and add its fifteenth victory in the competition, which would further consolidate its leadership in the record. With 14 titles already under their belt, Barça surpasses Real Madrid by one and Athletic Club by 11. However, beyond adding another trophy to their showcases, the objective is to overcome the bad streak that EA Sports is going through in LaLiga.

19:40 Barcelona and Athletic, a Super Cup classic with a recent history of decisive confrontations The confrontation between ‘lions’ and ‘culers’ has become one of those almost common duels in the Spanish Super Cup, with a recent history full of emotion. Athletic’s last two titles in this competition, in 2016 and 2021, came precisely against Barcelona, ​​in what were real blows on the table. The last of them was played in a single match format, although in La Cartuja in Seville due to the coronavirus pandemic, and not in Saudi Arabia. Now, in the semifinals, Ernesto Valverde’s men seek to take another step towards the final, ready to eliminate their great rival along the way. A clash of titans that promises to be another historic chapter in this rivalry.

19:38 Ansu Fati, not on the list for the semi-final: Christensen and Sergi Domínguez also absent Ansu Fati will not be on the squad list for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club. Andreas Christensen and Sergi Domínguez are also not part of the team. Fati’s loss, in particular, is a surprise, as the striker will not be able to help his team in this crucial matchup. Furthermore, it appears that Toni Fernández has moved ahead of Fati in the pecking order, at least for now, unless some unforeseen physical setback influenced the final decision.

19:35 Surprise in Athletic’s XI: Nico Williams will not start and Berenguer enters We already have Athletic Club’s lineup for the semifinal against Barcelona! The big surprise is the absence of Nico Williams, who will not start due to physical problems, since he missed training yesterday. In his place, Álex Berenguer will take his place in the starting eleven. Ernesto Valverde’s team is preparing to fight with everything, with a team determined to surprise and reach the final.

19:31 A vital opportunity for Barcelona in the midst of the sporting and institutional crisis After a negative streak in LaLiga, with only 5 points out of the last 21 possible and a tough defeat against Atlético de Madrid at the Lluis Companys, this competition is presented as a key opportunity to recover the team’s morale. Hansi Flick knows this well and sees this situation as a possible turning point: “The current situation can be an opportunity for the team to be more united.”

19:29 Joan Laporta’s reaction upon learning of the precautionary measure: hug with Masip and cutting his sleeves Joan Laporta could not hide his emotion upon learning of the CSD’s decision on the precautionary measure for Olmo and Pau Víctor. In a gesture full of emotion, the president of Barcelona shared a hug with the sporting director, Masip, before shaking hands in a clear act of relief. A gesture that reflects the intensity of the moment and the relief of the club’s head, who can now count on the players in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

19:26 Raphinha has not hesitated to admit that the conflict affects the team Raphinha: “What happens with Dani and Pau has an impact. If I say no, I would be lying. If I were at another club, maybe I would think about coming here.”

19:20 The CSD grants the precautionary measure to Barça: Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to play in the semifinal against Athletic Breaking news! The Higher Sports Council (CSD) has granted precautionary measures to FC Barcelona in relation to the situation of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This means that both players will be available for tonight’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club. Crucial news for Barcelona, ​​which will have more options in its squad to face this important duel in search of the final. The uncertainty about his participation dissipates just in time for the confrontation.

19:15 Barça already has its XI for the semi-final: Szczesny starting, Iñaki Peña on the bench Barcelona’s eleven for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club is now known! The surprise is in goal, where Wojciech Szczesny will start, leaving Iñaki Peña on the bench. The rest of the team will go out with everything to try to secure a place in the final. Hansi Flick’s men are clear that this is a crucial match, and every decision will be key to seeking the first title of the season.

19:11 Athletic Club, prepared to fight for its fourth Super Cup title Athletic Club arrives with all the energy to this new edition of the Spanish Super Cup. With three super champion titles under their belt, the Biscayan team is more than prepared to fight for their fourth trophy. The most recent of these achievements dates back to 2021, and the lions are determined to add another title to their record. With high morale, Athletic will seek to demonstrate its strength in this new edition of the tournament.

19:05 King Abdullah of Jeddah hosts the first semi-final match of the Spanish Super Cup Tonight, the King Abdullah stadium in Jeddah will be the scene of a high-voltage confrontation between Athletic Club, champion of the Copa del Rey, and FC Barcelona, ​​second placed in LaLiga. Starting at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish time), both teams will fight for a place in the final, which will be played next Sunday. The winner of this duel will face the winner of the other semi-final, where Real Madrid will face Mallorca this Thursday on the same stage. All for the Spanish Super Cup title!