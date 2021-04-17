Now, let’s go with the opinion of Alfonso Herrán, editor-in-chief and chronicler of AS del Athletic: “In Bilbao there is calm, very calm. It seems that the unfortunate incidents of 15 days ago are not going to be reproduced because the authorities have taken good note. A strong police order was imposed on Thursday when the team left and the area is now deserted with everyone complying with sanitary measures. The pessism regarding the other final is changing as the time of the match approaches. The balconies throughout Vizcaya are littered with red and white flags and lpeople think why not. The blacker everything is, the surprise can fall. Not everything can be so black in Bilbao. Goodbye to a Cup, the Eurocup that flies and now what, another Cup that vanishes? In sports, all pending the eleven that will not change much with the one that jumped on the 3rd to the La Cartuja lawn. On the offensive front Muniain, if he passes the tests, and Williams and Raúl García. The mother of the lamb are the pivots. Dani García seems clear from his experience and I lean towards Vesga at his side. Although Unai López and Vencedor have options. “