Guruzeta put the hosts ahead in San Mamés in the first minute of play. Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, a phase that began yesterday with Real Sociedad's victory over Celta de Vigo. The last time both teams met in the Cup, the red and white team eliminated the Blaugrana, already led by Xavi Hernández, in the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 edition of the competition. This background reinforces Athletic's aspirations for tonight, in addition to being a team that has recently become strong in the single-game playoffs. On the other hand, Barça has the balance in recent duels in its favor: The Blaugrana have won the Lions in the last four matches; all in the league competition.

1 Julen Agirrezabala, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri, Lekue, O. Sancet, Benat Prados, Nico Williams, Malcom Adu, Vesga and Guruzeta 0 Iñaki Peña, A. Christensen, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, Gündogan, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Ferrán Torres See also Study in Italy: University of Bologna offers 100% scholarships Goals 1-0 min. 1: Guruzeta. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez

Go to start The ball doesn't last for Barça Barça tries to have long possessions, but fails. Athletic's pressure is being very effective in these first minutes. The Blaugrana fail to impose their game in San Mamés. Xavi's men lead the possession statistics, but they only keep the ball in their own half. Good start for the locals Barça is not in San Mamés. Athletic presses well, recovers the ball early and constantly intimidates the Barça goal. Athletic close to second Very good center from Adu Ares, who went wide, but Guruzeta's shot went over Peña's goal. Athletic is still on the lookout. ATHLETIC GOAL Guruzeta goal. The attacker took advantage of a rebound inside the area to beat Iñaki Peña's goal in the first minute of play. Starts the match The meeting begins in San Mamés. The protagonists jump The 22 protagonists take to the field in San Mamés, in the middle of a great previous atmosphere. The meeting is a few minutes away from starting. Barça dominance in LaLiga Barça has beaten Athletic in the last four games they have played between them. All of these matches have corresponded to the league competition. Last duel in Copa del Rey The last time both teams met in the Copa del Rey was in the round of 16 of the 2021/22 season. Athletic beat Barça in San Mamés 3-2. Marcelino was the red and white coach and Xavi was already on the Barça bench. Barcelona Lineup This is Xavi's eleven for tonight: Grief; Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Ferran and Lewandowski. Athletic Lineup This is Valverde's eleven for tonight: Agirrezabala; Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Meadows, Vesga; Adu Ares, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta. Welcome to the live Welcome to the live match between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, ​​corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

