What a day 32. Atlético is confident that one of its two great rivals for the title will play. And it could happen. Madrid face Betis and Barcelona visit the Estadio de la Cerámica. However, those of Simeone have before them another duel of great media power. San Mamés is a trap field and Athletic wants to make up little by little for the two finals lost to Real Sociedad and Barça. Marcelino’s men have five consecutive draws in the domestic tournament and, curiously, their last defeat was against Atlético himself in the match of the postponed day. In the classic match by match, there is surely a special tick on the calendar for the crucial visit to San Mamés.

The Athletic-Atlético of LaLiga Santander matchday 32 will be played on Sunday, April 25, 2021

The Athletic-Atlético of LaLiga Santander matchday 32 can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga



Athletic-Atlético can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute.

