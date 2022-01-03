Unai Simon: Budimir threw him in the hands and Kike García beat him head-on. He hardly had more work except a shot from Chimy Ávila that he cleared with a save to the crossbar.

From Marcos: Starting for the confined Lekue, he assisted in Sancet’s second goal from the far right. He complied and struck in attack. A titan

Yeray: Overtaken by Kike García on his goal. More clueless than usual in the lateral centers. It grew. He saw yellow.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 3, 2022

Iñigo Martínez: Safe behind, he took Budimir and Kike García out of the area. Tempered before Chimy Ávila in dismay.

Balenziaga: He spurred a ball that slipped into Athletic’s goal.

Berenguer: Holder for Nico Williams, motivated by his ex-club, he missed a clear chance after a play by Sancet and rejection by Herrera. Second long shot in a row. Third try. The Sancet goal play began with class. It was vindicated. Cote could not with him. Vertical and dangerous in its starts.

Dani Garcia: Very reliable in front of the centrals and throwing a cable on the sides. A wall.

Victor: Anchor and watchful on filtered passes. Powerful.

Muniain: Whistled in El Sadar. Herrera parried a close shot. It did not stand out.

Sancet: Holder for Raúl García, he almost scored in minute 5, but Herrera solved the heads up. In the second, a goal from a header to a pass from Williams. The second followed by Mendillorri after scoring against Real Madrid and the third a few minutes later with the interior, to the center of De Marcos, inside the area in 25 minutes. The third of the night, in 67, pushing the ball into the net to pass from Berenguer. Everything came out. Hat trick and almost pocker in a shot close to the post.

Williams: Luxury assistance to Sancet in his first goal, some ride, active filtering balls to Sancet and Berenguer. He shot at the door in the final stretch looking for the fourth. They canceled one per millimeter offside. Very debatable.

————————————————– ————————————————– ——————————–

CHANGES:

Nico Williams: For Berenguer in 74. Pass to his brother in the disallowed goal. Chimy Ávila almost broke him in an ugly tackle, which saw the red after two minutes.

Vesga: By Dani García in ’74. Without much time.

Nico Serrano: By Sancet in ’84. Descarado tried from far away seeing Herrera ahead.

Nolaskoain: He made his debut this year after a long ankle injury. He replaced Muniain in 1990.

Petxarroman: He jumped in the 90 for Balenziaga.