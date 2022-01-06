Agirrezabala: He hardly had work, except for a couple of balls in his hands. Serious and focused when he had to intervene.

Petxarroman: Headline 2. He volunteered at all times to trace the band. He left touched in the 64th minute.

They lived: He was coming back after two and a half months. He was seen loose and strong. Almost impaled from the front. Above José Enrique. I’m looking for the goal in a head attack. He did not notice the inactivity.

Copa del Rey * Data updated as of January 6, 2022

Iñigo Martínez: Safe and fixed back. No bragging or complications.

Lekue: He was returning after the covid and on the left. He was the architect of the center of the goal of Nico Williams. Sober. He finished on the right side with verticality.

Nico Williams: First start and center that case was sealed by Raúl García. He scored the first low goal inside the area to the center of Lekue and Lopito’s false start. He made his debut as a first team scorer. Pressure on defense too. Another ball to the crosshead and the second goal (double) of riding and exquisite definition.

Nolaskoain: Pivot holder to blanch after a year and a half without playing. The Amorebieta wants him on loan. We will have to wait. Presence in the double pivot, playing the first touch with elegance. Solvent, with hierarchy despite long inactivity. Supplied in 1970 by Dani García.

Vesga: Undercover work against Mancha Real shielding Nolaskoain. Neat in the wide area spanning meters.

Highlander: After six games as a substitute, he made his start as a left winger. Pizpireto and cheekily in various actions. Various quality clippings. I work a lot.

Berenguer: As a forward after his great game against Osasuna. Pizpireto in line of attack, with fight and quality. He stung one against Lopito and another occasion from the head.

Raúl García: High header at the service of Nico Williams. Second weak shot and the third blow was sent by Sancet rebounding to the crossbar.

CHANGES:

Balenziaga: By Petxarroman in ’64, to act as a left-handed winger.

Sancet: By Berenguer in the 64th minute. Ball hit the crossbar after a shot by Raúl García in his best action after leaving at El Sadar.

Zarraga: He came out for Nico Williams in 70 as a right winger. No time.

Dani Garcia: By Nolaskoain in 70.

Artola: He made his debut in the first team with number 34 after being called up against Espanyol in the League. He replaced Raúl García in 77 to get a false 9. Crash in the area without consequences.