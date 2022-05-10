Unai Simon: Collado’s goal in a defensive oversight after a ball committed to Dani García. Doubt in some exit and clearances. He ended up going to the auction twice.

leke: Starter again due to injury to De Marcos. He went up to the attack with grace. He was fading away. Changed by Petxarroman.

They lived: Blocks Granada’s first chance. Good cuts. Attention, multiplied. He saved a second goal from Molina when he was alone.

Inigo Martinez: Expeditious and involved in the game. He went up in attack profusely, even as an offensive winger. Possible penalty for hands on his face from Luis Milla. Another blow to the mouth.

Berchiche: A lot of work for his band, where Granada played. Blurred to its true potential.

Nick Williams: Quality play by overflow at the beginning, but with a bad center. Little assisted, no depth.

Danny Garcia: He got involved in Granada’s goal by receiving a ball from Simón against Collado on the edge of the area. Lots of fighting.

Victor: Holder by Vesga. Finish from the front. It was difficult for him to overcome Milla and Collado

Muniain: You did not find your site in the wide area. Vague.

Berenguer: Second point. Clash with Doors. He almost messed with Maximiano in his area. without shining

Villalibre: Holder after his injury. He fought for serve. Unassisted. Changed by Raúl García.

CHANGES:

Vega: By Dani García in minute 57. Sent off in minute 84 for a double yellow card for arriving late, Osasuna was lost. Just 18 minutes on the field.

Petxarroman: For Lekue in minute 57. He went offensive in the 2nd lane. He kept up the type.

Williams: By Nico Williams in ’57. He had it in ’87, but he shot high.

Zarraga: By Victor in 68. Accelerated. Agrarón inside the area that a penalty was requested.

Raul Garcia: For Villalibre in 1973. Booed in Granada. He sent a ball from the front to the post in discount.