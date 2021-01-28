It was the day of the modest in the Copa del Rey. The one of the turn for the only two survivors of Second B in the eighth of the KO tournament. Neither Alcoyano nor Navalcarnero could keep their dreams alive, and with that they left the bronze team competition an orphan. The executioner of Real Madrid in the round of 32 was closer to the surprise, although like Navalcarnero against Granada, he gave in to an Athletic that reacted in time and is already in the quarterfinals and with the 2020 final just around the corner, the April 3 at La Cartuja in Seville.

With a Basque eleven loaded with news, after a few weeks without truce, marked by the Super Cup, the League and the Cup itself, Alcoyano began dominating. Barely a minute into the match had been completed when Ángel warned with a left-footed shot to the post. Jokin Ezkieta was spared, with hardly any margin to recover from the shock he had to intervene to avoid Mourad’s 1-0 in a good header.

It cost Athletic a lot to gain control of the match against Real Madrid’s executioner in the Cup, very well planted on the El Collao pitch. Only through set pieces was the Basque team able to create some danger for José Juan, Alcoyano goalkeeper and hero against Madrid, through a header from Unai Núñez well blocked by the Vigo goalkeeper.

It was something isolated for Athletic, who continued to suffer from the local push, first with a shot from Juli to the side of the net and then with a real goal from Carbonell’s free-kick, which with a good execution with his left foot left no response to Ezkieta and gave Alcoyano command of the duel at halftime.

Marcelino, pissed off with what was happening on the green, gave in after the break to two heavyweights: Raúl García and Munian, and his Athletic reacted with the tie. Lekue put it with precision from the right side of the rojiblanco attack and Villalibre finished off with a head to the net. It might seem that the rebellion in Alcoyano ended there, but its historical moral dictates otherwise. Madrid was already ahead in El Collao and it was not worth much.

Just in case, Marcelino redoubled the bet with the entry of Williams and Dani García, two other permanent players who started this time on the bench before the load of minutes in recent weeks. Munian had it, after a good triangulation with Yury and Raúl García, and Unai Núñez sent a frank header high after a corner kick. Athletic already owned the game, but the 1-2 resisted and with it threatened the extension. Until Munian magisterially hit a lateral foul and Williams went ahead of the entire Alcoyano defense and José Juan himself to put the lions at a franchise.

The rojiblanco ‘9’ could sentence just a few minutes later, but José Juan appeared from the duel against Madrid to avoid it. Alcoyano was still alive and managed to maintain the excitement until the end, but could not keep the dream alive in an edition that, among other things, will be remembered forever by the team of legendary morality.

The Granada, without contemplations



The illusion of Navalcarnero against Granada fell too soon and ended with a forceful little hand from the Nasrid team. The both of German Sanchez After a quarter of an hour of play after a corner kick voted from the right profile, it began to tip the balance for the top team. The Nasrid center-back headed and ran into Néstor Díaz, the local goalkeeper. However, he picked up the rejected ball and this time he hit the net with his right foot.

Just a few minutes later, he was able to sentence the Andalusian team, which took the game very seriously, without confidence against a lower-category rival, aware of the surprises that the Cup holds for the theoretically superior teams after suffering until overtime against the Cultural Leonesa in the previous round. The team of Diego Rodríguez accumulated merits, determined to sentence by fast track on the great night of Navalcarnero, Eibar’s executioner in sixteenths. In those, Quini drew a Maradonian play on the left wing and after leaving a good handful of rivals on the way, it served to Soro, who did not forgive. It was barely half an hour into the game and Granada breathed calmly, on the way to the quarterfinals.

Just after the first arrival of a certain danger from the Navalcarnero, when the enthusiastic local fans began to get excited about still standing up to a whole Primera, Fede Vico He finally got the game on track with a 0-3 shot with a tremendous shot. With hardly any reaction time, Roberto Soldier he also claimed his share of the pie with a big Vaseline for 0-4. Without contemplations.

With such punishment at rest, the second part was already a formality in sports. Granada was even allowed to sign the hand first through Foulquier and then the final 0-6 with a good definition of the predator’s left foot Jorge Molina to reach their place among the eight best teams in the Copa del Rey for the second consecutive season.