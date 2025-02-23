Mikel Jauregizar, with a tremendous great game, Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, with three beautiful goals, polished a placid toll of desk .

For the break Jaure, who scored a goal and gave an assistance, Nico, with a goal to the memory, Maroan Sannadi, who premiered as a rojiblanco scorer, and Sancet with his thirteenth league, and fourteenth in the total of the season, They had already put 4-0.

The protagonist

Nico Williams went out with two goals

And in the second part of Mamadou Sylla shortened distances, Nico scored a second goal, Gorka Guruzeta put the 6-1 and Iñaki Williams closed a score that confirmed the placid and brilliant Bilbao desktop and the tremendous Pucelano sinking.

The Athletic, on the other hand, responded to the good day of the direct rivals, with a blunt triumph that keeps him with four -point advantage over the Villarreal in the fourth place of the table.

Initially, Ernesto Valverde surprised refreshing the eleven in a clean game in the middle. Yes, the return of Nico Williams and even Oscar de Marcos was expected, who made history this Sunday, although not so much the substance of Yeray Álvarez. And the continuity of Maroan Sannadi, headline per consecutive week is also underlined.

Iñaki Williams Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty

In Valladolid a revolution of Álvaro Rubio was more anticipated, although the new coach maintained the defensive block 0-4 against Sevilla. The changes, five, were in midfield and attack.

The encounter started without too much rhythm, which was what Valladolid was looking for, but still the ‘lions’ showed the claws fast. Because in the 5th minute Sancet had already scared the visitor rear with a high shot, a good Williams pass, and in the 10 Jauregizar he had opened the scoreboard.

Jauregizar opened the account with a satin shot from the front that rewarded his insistence throughout the season in that type of shots and the huge arrival to the opposite area that this Sunday could have given several goals.

Already with the controlled clash and with Jauregizar as an orchestra director, Athletic insisted with more shots from the edge of the Williams area in addition to those of Jaure.

Although Valladolid also had a couple of good options, both from Sylla and the two canceled offside. A header to center of Mario Martín and a goal against which, if it had earned, would have been 1-1.

As spoiled by that scare, Athletic reacted quickly and Nico put 2-0 in a primary diagonal starting from the left, his band, and was undone of rivals and rivals until he ended up marking a pass to the network. Up to seven players left, or had to leave, in their path before the international end scored.

It was the beginning of the end of a Valladolid that confirmed to the break its delicate mood and play receiving two more goals. Both also of beautiful invoice.

The first of Sannadi ending in the small area a long and good rojiblanca combination; and the second an impressive volleyball from Sancet to a jauregizar pass over the defense.

He did not stop the party after the break and even joined her the Valladolid, who shortened distances with a bit of Sylla in the race a good in -depth pass of Raú Moro.

But they did not cease the Athletic or its stars, since Sancet was high a volley to center of Nico and it marked 5-1 in one of its characteristics played in the inside of the area.

And a sixth, a seventh and almost eighth of the premises still arrived. The sixth ended the drought that Guruzeta was carrying in recent months, who advanced in the first stick to the Blanquiviolet defense to finish off the network a center of Williams, and the seventh Iñaki Williams raffling the rival goal in the small area.

The greatest of the Williams could still mark another, with a tremendous volley from the band that crashed into the crossbar and having entered would have rivalized the beauty of his brother’s goals and Sancet’s.

Technical file

7 – Athletic: Unai Simon; Of Marcos (Lekue, m.75), Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Jauregizar (Galarreta, m.63), Vesga; Iñaki Williams, Sancet (Canales, M.68), Nico Williams (Berenguer, M.68); and Sannadi (Guruzeta, m.63).

1 – Valladolid: Karl Hein; Luis Pérez, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Sánchez (Comert, M.64), David Torres, Candela (Machís, M.46); Mario Martín (Grillitsch, m.61), Juric, Chuki (Raúl Moro, m.46); Marcos André (Nikitscher, M.68) and Sylla.

Goals: 1-0, m.10: Jauregizar. 2-0, m.34: Nico Williams. 3-0, m.43: Sannadi. 4-0, m.47: Sancet. 4-1, m.47: Sylla. 5-1, M.66: Nico Williams. 6-1, m.69: Guruzeta. 7-1, m.87: Iñaki Williams.

Referee: César Soto Grade (Riojan Committee). He expelled Juric, from Valladolid, in the 55th minute for double warning (m.48 and 55). In addition, he showed yellow card to the locals Vivián (m.79) and Galarreta (m.84), and the visitor Mario Martín (m.44).

Incidents: Party of the 25th day played in San Mamés against 47,715 spectators. Official data. Among them more than half a thousand Pucelanos followers.