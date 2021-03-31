George and Coby Karl

Father and son who are an example. George Karl, who managed Real Madrid 1989-90, is the sixth-winning coach in the NBA (1,175) and one of nine to reach 1,000. He brushed the ring with the unforgettable Sonics who played the 1996 final against Michael Jordan’s Bulls. Years later, in 2005 and when he was already managing the Nuggets, he announced that he suffered from prostate cancer. He underwent surgery and continued training. In 2009 he lost the West final against the Lakers and shortly after, in 2010, he announced that he had throat and neck cancer. He missed the rest of that season but managed his team in every game the next season, 2010-11, while receiving chemotherapy sessions. In 2016 (he is now 69 years old) he left the benches, which is followed by his son, Coby Karl (in the picture). He trains the G League team of the Lakers after a period as a player in which he went through Joventut and Granada (2009-2011). Before, when he was still not a professional, he had to undergo surgery for a thyroid cancer that he overcame and was able to dedicate his life to basketball. —Juanma Rubio