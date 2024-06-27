The main suspect is a bodybuilder, personal trainer in a gym in Bolzano

Investigation started from a report young athletes suffering from particular tumors. THE Carabinieri of the NAS of Trento they performed 7 precautionary custody ordersBetween Rome (2 in prison and 1 under house arrest) Milan (3 in prison) e Bolzano (1 in prison) for a huge amount trafficking of anabolics, some of which are included among narcotics, shipped throughout Italy. 7 Italian citizens involved, including one woman.

Searches are underway and others A warehouse with more than two thousand packages was discovered in Milan of every type of anabolic for a value of estimated sale around 100 thousand euros. The investigation started in Bolzano following reports of the discovery that some young athletes were suffering from particular tumors which in scientific literature are specifically linked to the use of anabolic substances.

The The main suspect is a bodybuilder, personal trainer in a gym in Bolzano. The investigations, which required in-depth and systematic activity because the man was extremely cautious and attentive, made it possible to identify his modus operandiascertaining that he took orders from customers and then ordered the anabolics for them by sending them to a large shipping chain. The recipient’s name was fake as was the sender’s. so as not to allow any recognition even in the event of checks. The seller passed the tracking on to the customer who followed the arriving package and showed up to collect it with the receipt on his phone. In one case, following the customer, the police stopped him and found the substances in the newly loaded trunk, in another case it was ascertained that the bodybuilder he also used a collaborator to collect and contact the various customerswho was reported on the loose.

The main source of supply for Trentino Alto Adige was Rome: to identify who sent the carabinieri they went to the capital and, assisted by the Roman NAS, they identified a couple, a man and a woman, who every day he went to the shipping office and sent packages all over Italy with false names. To do this they made use of the complicity of the owner of the shipping shop, who also benefited financially. The investigations continued but, since some parcels headed to Bolzano had not arrived at their destination having been seized by the NAS, it was discovered that shipments to Bolzano began to come from Milan, and at the same time the shipments from Rome had moved to another channel with the involvement of another subject, identified and reported in the competition. A new figure then entered the scene, a sort of coordinator of observation activities and services, who made use of two collaborators who sent parcels throughout Italy every day.

During the execution of precautionary measures, you are in prison and one is under house arrestwere carried out 20 searches at the homes of those arrested and their friends and at the gyms in Bolzano, used to hide the anabolics, the money and the credit cards on which they received payments. Around 250 parcels per month left each ‘shipping centre’ for an estimated income of between 55 and 65 thousand euros.