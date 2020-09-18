India’s long-distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit’s bronze medal won at the Asian Athletics Championships last year could turn into medal silver. Bahrain player Hassan Chani, who finished second in that race, has been disqualified for Athletics Biological Passport (ABP) violation.
Chani finished second in the men’s 10,000m race at the Asian Championships in Doha in 2019 with 28 minutes 31.30 seconds while Gavit took a time of 28 minutes 38.34 seconds. Another athlete Dawit Fikadu from Bahrain won the gold medal. Chani won gold in the 10000 meters at the 2018 Asian Games.
