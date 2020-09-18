India’s long-distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit’s bronze medal won at the Asian Athletics Championships last year could turn into medal silver. Bahrain player Hassan Chani, who finished second in that race, has been disqualified for Athletics Biological Passport (ABP) violation.

The disciplinary tribunal of the Athletics Unit, which has an anti-doping program in track and field, on Thursday banned Chani for four years from March 16 for ABP violations till the World Anti-Doping Rules. The tribunal has ruled that all its results from August 3, 2017 to March 16, 2020 will be disqualified.

Chani finished second in the men’s 10,000m race at the Asian Championships in Doha in 2019 with 28 minutes 31.30 seconds while Gavit took a time of 28 minutes 38.34 seconds. Another athlete Dawit Fikadu from Bahrain won the gold medal. Chani won gold in the 10000 meters at the 2018 Asian Games.