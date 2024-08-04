South Korean table tennis player Lim Jong-hoon recorded his medal win in Paris alongside North Koreans with a Samsung smartphone, the country’s brand

An unusual scene caught the world’s attention in Paris Olympics last week. Athletes from North Korea and South Korea posed together for a selfie from the top of the podium. The table tennis players put aside the historical conflict between the two countries, which has been going on since the 1950s, and joined forces to make an Olympic record.

The incident was recorded last Wednesday (July 31, 2024). In the mixed doubles table tennis competition, Chinese Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the gold medal. North Koreans Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum-yong won silver, and South Koreans Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yubin won bronze.

South Korean Lim Jong-hoon was the one who took the photo. Using a Samsung smartphone, a technology giant based in South Korea, he invited the other winning pairs to pose for a selfie on the podium with their medals, in what has become a ritual at the Paris Olympics.

Sponsor of the Olympic Games, Samsung has been handing out smartphones to athletes in a marketing campaign for its new phone, the Galaxy Z Flip6. As shown by Poder360the company has requested to one of the medalists to take a selfie with the device, from the podium, where the 3 athletes and their medals appear.

Samsung’s new phone is the only one authorized by the International Olympic Committee for the awards ceremony. Samsung has been an official sponsor of the IOC and the Games for 30 years.

Despite having become an advertising protocol in this edition of the games, the selfie that brought North and South Koreans together still attracted attention.

The two countries are experiencing a historic conflict. From 1950 to 1953, the Korean War left 3 million dead, with American and Chinese troops fighting to support their respective allies on the Korean peninsula. Even 7 decades later, the conflict has never been left behind.

In 1953, an armistice was signed that put an end to the war. However, to this day, the two sides remain in a tense atmosphere and show no signs of cooperation or even communication. On the contrary, North Korea has been intensifying its rhetoric and demonstrations of its military power.