Ciudad Juarez.- The IX National Cultural and Sports Meeting of the Federation of Workers of Technological Universities (FETUT) yesterday brought together around 500 athletes from all over the country in Ciudad Juárez.

This event, which celebrates the sporting and cultural talent of university students and workers in Ciudad Juárez, was attended by delegations from Chiapas, Hidalgo, Morelia, Jalisco, Zacatecas, San Luis Río Colorado and Ciudad Juárez.

The meeting took place at the UTCJ facilities.

The rector of the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ), Carlos Ernesto Ortiz Villegas, expressed his pride in hosting this meeting, highlighting the importance of the event not only as a competition, but as an opportunity to strengthen camaraderie among university workers.

“At the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez, proud home of the Toros Bravos, we feel deeply honored to be the hosts of this event,” said Ortiz Villegas.

Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar was present at the opening ceremony, where he welcomed the participants.

“I can assure you that there are people here from all over the country, and surely many of you have relatives here.”

During his speech, Pérez Cuéllar addressed the challenges facing basic education in Ciudad Juárez, and highlighted the need to improve educational infrastructure.

“The main challenge for basic education in Ciudad Juárez is the facilities; we are growing a lot as a city and we need more schools,” he said.

He also stressed that the problem is not limited to basic education. “Juárez has 40 percent of the enrollment and 16 percent of the schools, which is a very small figure. In higher education we also face a great challenge: we must have quality schools, both in terms of facilities and in their comprehensive and cultural preparation,” the mayor stressed.

The opening ceremony also included the participation of María del Socorro Trevizo Bermúdez, general secretary of the UTCJ Workers’ Union, who welcomed the participants and wished them a full and enriching experience.

Also present was Leonel Velázquez González, general secretary of FETUT, who explained the relevance of this type of event for the university community on the border.

The competitions began yesterday and end today, August 31. The disciplines that participated were athletics, soccer, volleyball, basketball, taekwondo, chess, oratory, photography, singing and poetry, among others.

The award ceremony for the winners will take place on Saturday afternoon, thus culminating a meeting that promises to leave a mark on all participants, the UTCJ indicated.

The event was also attended by Óscar Ibáñez Hernández, representative of Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván, and Manuel Guillermo Márquez Lizalde, Undersecretary of Secondary and Higher Education of the Government of the State of Chihuahua, who accompanied the rector and the mayor at the opening ceremony.

