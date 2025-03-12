The foot of the athlete or tune of the foot is a fungal infection, normally, by dermatophyte fungi. It is very frequent and usually appears in summer. It often affects men more than women, at any age, and can be very contagious. Dermatophytes parasitize skin, hair and nails of men and animals. It begins, regularly, in the interdigital spaces of the fingers of the feet, mainly, between the fourth and fifth finger and from there it expands to plant and heel.

Causes of the athlete’s foot

Heat and feet humidity conditions that favor the growth of fungi

Normally the cause of the athlete’s foot is for the foot to remain in daily or frequent conditions of moisture and heat. It can also be produced by infection. The main factors to develop athlete’s foot are:

– Wear wet socks and closed footwear.

– Share footwear with someone who has the infection.

– Walk barefoot in public areas where the fungus can be purchased (saunas, swimming pools, bathrooms and community showers).

– Do sports without the right footwear that allows foot perspiration.

Types of athlete foot:

– Interdigital. It occurs in the interdigital space of the fourth and fifth finger.

– Moccasin. Start with irritation, dryness and itching. Cracked skin.

– Vesicular. Ampoules appear under the skin.

Athlete’s foot symptoms

Intense itching to take off the footwear

The main symptom of the athlete’s foot is intense itching, above all, when removed socks or socks and footwear. Other signs are:

– Agrietada skin that falls on fingers, floor plant and sides.

– Redness on foot skin.

– Ardor.

– Bad smell of the foot.

– Ampoules and lesions (ulcers).

– It is especially important that people with diabetes consult your doctor if athlete’s foot is acquired. Apart, the infection can spread to the fingertips of the feet, at hand and the groin (inguinal dye).

Athlete’s foot diagnosis

Physical exam and skin samples

The diagnosis will be based on the physical exam and the description of symptoms. But you can also extract a skin sample to examine under the miscroscope or analyze in the laboratory.

Athlete’s foot treatment and medication

Free sales antifungals

The treatment of choice against athlete’s foot is usually a solution (ointment, aerosol, dust or lotion) antifungal. It does not usually require recipe. Serious infections, on the other hand, will require a specific drug to take orally that will need a medical prescription.

Athlete’s foot prevention

Dry feet, especially in interdigital spaces

The prevention measures against athlete are:

– Keep your feet, especially in interdigital spaces.

– Change socks and/or stockings regularly.

– Do not wear the same closed footwear two days in a row.

– Do not share footwear.

– Use flip flops or crab in changing rooms, bathrooms and/or community showers and swimming pools.

– Use antifungal talc in the feet.

– Wear breathable footwear, especially for sports and in summer.