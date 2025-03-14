In an open letter, the IOC presidential candidates asked around 400 Olympic participants from more than 50 sports to make the topic of climate protection their top priority. The signatories include the German triathlon Olympic champion Laura Lindemann, beach volleyball Olympic champion Laura Ludwig and Tabea Kemme, gold medalist with the German footballers 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The letter is aimed at the seven candidates who will be available for the successor of Thomas Bach, 71, as part of the IOC session in the Greek Costa Navarino in the Greek Costa Navarino. Bach will cede in June after two term of office and twelve years as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The urgency to combat climate change should underline, “no longer a distant threat, but a current and growing danger to the sports that we love, and for the countries that form our Olympic family”. The letter, which, given the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, refers to the devastating forest fires in California in January, was made by British Olympian around the Segel Olympic champion and IOC Sustainability Ambassador Hannah Mills.

The athletes ask for an early meeting with the new IOC President or the new IOC President to discuss “how the Olympic movement can further strengthen its leadership role in coping with the climate crisis”. The letter also requires strengthening the IOC’s existing obligations to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the promotion of sustainability in the venues and the definition of a common standard for environmentally harmful sponsors.

Bob-Seber Thorsten Margis also supports the athletes’ appeal. “Every fraction of a second – you have to push with full strength from the start, work as a team and give everything to achieve the finish line,” said the four -time Olympic champion: “In climate protection and a strong tour of the IOC, this is no different: We need courageous teamwork and a clear way to protect our planet – and with it the future of the Olympic Games.”