Van Diepen’s personal best is 1.44.82. In March of this year, he took silver in the 400 meters at the European Indoor Championships in Poland, behind Spaniard Óscar Husillos. The bronze went to Liemarvin Bonevacia. Van Diepen and Bonevacia won gold in the 4×400 meters at both the European Indoor Championships and the World Championship Relay together with Jochem Dobber and Ramsey Angela.