“So, this election means that the year for Colombian sports was regular,” said the director of EL TIEMPO, Andrés Mompotesby endorsing and ratifying the decision of the Sports editorial team in choosing the Athlete of the Year 2023 in Colombia, and which we publish today on these pages.

Orlando Ascencio, Lisandro Rengifo, Pablo Romero, Harold Yepes and me, Gabriel Melukwe had long debates, and we almost couldn't agree on the podium selection.

Unanimous

Of course: there was full and immediate agreement on first place, Kevin Quintero, the world keirin champion track cyclist, who also in the Panamerican Games He won gold in the same modality, silver in team speed and bronze in speed.

As if that were not enough, in the Central American and Caribbean Games It was gold in team speed and silver in keirin. Indisputable and unmatched track record.

Strong discussions took place over second and third place. Intense and heated debates that forced pauses to refresh ideas and arguments.

Finally we decided: second place, for the javelin thrower Flor Denis Ruiz, runner-up in the World Athletics Championship. An unprecedented achievement in a classic and super-technical specialty of grassroots and Olympic king sport.

And third place, for the soccer player Linda Caicedor, author of the most beautiful goal of the Women's World Cup, chosen as the best U-20 soccer player in the world, nominated for the Ballon d'Or and current finalist for The Best of Fifa.



As explained years ago, in our choice the expert concept of the Sports editorial team takes precedence in the assessment of achievements. Our most important selection criteria are, first and foremost, the result obtained and the competition in which it was achieved.

Then, the weight of the discipline and, finally, the national and international impact on the fans in general. Surely there are more factors and parameters, but these are the determining factors for us.

Ernesto Cortes, general editor of EL TIEMPO and who also endorsed the decisions of the Sports editorial team, defended Linda Caicedo as the Athlete of the Year, but shared that, despite her outstanding participations and her important distinctions and nominations, she did not win.

The other names that were mentioned the most in the discussions to occupy a place on our podium were those of the track cyclist Martha Bayona, the boxer Jenny Arias, the soccer player Jhon Arias and the golfers Camilo Villegas and Sebastián Muñoz.

​

Almost 20 years ago this newspaper imposed its editorial line not to share the election, nor declare ties nor create categories nor divide by branches, because that is the easy way to 'choose'… without choosing!

Our distinction for the athletes is having been chosen and published by EL TIEMPO, the newspaper with the largest circulation and circulation in Colombia, the most influential media in the country, the opinion leader among opinion leaders, as studies confirm, and which has the leading electronic news edition, with the most unique users and page views of the country's news websites.

Kevin Quintero, Flor Denis Ruiz and Linda Caicedo: congratulations!

Gabriel Meluk

EL TIEMPO sports editor

@MelukLeCuenta