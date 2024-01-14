Home page World

An athlete is certain a figure from legend appeared to her during a marathon in Hawaii. She has photos that seem to prove this.

Honolulu — Runner Kay Borleis believes she encountered the spirit of an ancient warrior in a Hawaiian forest. And that without even noticing. One of her friends photographed Borleis during a marathon on the Honolulu Mauka Trails in Hawaii in 2019.

At first the photo doesn't seem particularly noticeable, but upon closer inspection a frightening dark figure can be seen. She appears to be lurking in the trees, staring at the runner.

The athlete has been puzzling over a photo of a scary figure for years

Even though the alleged encounter was almost five years ago, it still keeps Borleis on tenterhooks. “To this day we still don’t know what it was,” the runner recently told New York Post. But she is sure that it must be a paranormal phenomenon.

She explains that it couldn't be another runner because everyone was running clockwise and no one overtook her. “And tourists aren’t out that early. We didn't see anyone for hours while we ran. So we were – and still are – sure that there was no one there.” What further solidifies their suspicion: The photo was taken during a lunar eclipse, which is often associated with paranormal and mysterious sightings.

After a scary encounter in the forest: athlete receives threatening letters

After the discovery, Borleis began researching the area for possible explanations and came across a local legend. This says that the region is haunted by the ghosts of deceased Hawaiian warriors, so-called “night marchers”.

Then, upon further research, she discovered that people who look the marchers in the eyes suffer a gruesome and violent death. “Fortunately we didn’t see the alleged night marcher,” explains Borleis.

She shared the photo of the strange encounter in a blog post and on the Reddit platform. But because she received strong reactions, she was forced to archive the posts: “We received messages accusing us of disrespecting Hawaiian culture. We even received threatening letters telling us to meet a night marcher so we would die a violent death.”

Paranormal activities continue to fascinate people: the largest Loch Ness search in decades took place in Scotland in August 2023. A Baltic Sea tourist recently… discovered a “strange marking” in the forest. (jus)