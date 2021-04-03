Russian athlete Daria Klishina thrilled fans with a snapshot in a swimsuit. The publication is available in its Instagram…

The athlete posed on the beach in Miami. “I already miss this warm and white sand. The collection is over here, we are heading to Atlanta. I wish everyone a sunny weekend, ”Klishina wrote.

Subscribers in the comments admired the figure of the Russian woman. “Perfect!”, “Sexy beauty,” “Beautiful and sexy,” they said.

In January, Klishina confused fans with a photograph in barely visible leggings. In the comments, users noticed that the leggings merge in color with the skin so that it seems as if the athlete is not dressed.

Klishina moved to the United States in 2013 and has lived and trained there ever since. The athlete is a two-time European champion and a silver medalist at the 2017 World Championship.