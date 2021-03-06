ZThe German athletes won two second places and a third at the European Indoor Championships in Torun on Saturday evening. Long jump world champion Malaika Mihambo and sprint favorite Kevin Kranz were not entirely happy with their performance. Middle-distance runner Hanna Klein, on the other hand, happily threw her arms in the air when she sprinted to the finish line in the 1500-meter run in third place. In the meantime, the runner was disqualified in front of her and reinstated.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



“I didn’t come here to finish second or third. I want to win, ”said Kevin Kranz after the semifinals, in which he only needed 6.58 seconds for the 60 meters, six hundredths of a second more than in his record run at the German championship in Dortmund. “When I have a really good run, the only one who can compete with me is the Italian,” he expects.

But this Lamont Marcell Jacobs had the really good run. The Texas-born Roman reached the final in just 6.47 seconds, the best time of the year worldwide. Kranz finished after him with 6.60, at least a hundredth of a second ahead of the third, the Slovak Jan Volko. “Even if I had run the fastest time, I would not have won,” admitted the 22-year-old from Frankfurt, who competes for the Wetzlar sprint team. “So I can’t complain.”

Mihambo in second place

Malaika Mihambo’s difficulties from qualifying did not continue. But she didn’t even make a perfect jump. In the sixth and last attempt, the Ukrainian Maryna Bech-Romantschuk was able to exceed the best performance of the day of the best long jumper in the world of 6.88 meters by four centimeters. In the very last jump of the evening, the world champion from Oftersheim, while the leader sat with her back to the gang next to the sand group, could not improve her performance – it may be that the high-pitched screams of the new title holder, who did not want to wait for the jump, did her part contributed to it.

Second place is a step in the right direction, but overall it was difficult to return to the long and fast run-up this winter. “As far as the start-up is concerned, I’m not where I was in 2019,” she stated. The precision when jumping – she jumped off the board six times, giving away space – is what she now has to practice in training. The Swede Khaddi Sakia was third with 6.75 meters.

Hanna Klein was third over 1500 meters. At the finish of a wild race that caused turbulence long after the competition, the Palatinate woman was the only runner to tear her arms in the air after a long final sprint (4: 20.07 minutes). Then the Briton Holly Archer (4: 19.91), who had crossed the line before her, was disqualified for participating in the jostling of the competition. The 27-year-old psychology student moved up one rank.

A few minutes later and after a protest from the British, she found herself in third place. When it came to the last 400 meters, the runner, who had improved her best time in the hall to 4: 06.86 minutes, was a European top time, trapped and was afraid of missing the connection. “I’ve seen them hit and stab each other in front. And I said to myself: Hanna, just run! ”She said after the race.

“My worst performance this winter”

With tears in her eyes and a flag around her shoulders, she cheered her success. “I had my last flag at the Universiade,” she said. In the 2017 Taipei student competitions, she won the 5000 meters. Clearly ahead of her was only the Belgian Elise Vanderelst (4: 18.44). The two-time European obstacle champion Gesa Krause, who in the meantime had courageously taken the lead in the race, finished seventh in 4: 24.26 minutes on the short distance for her circumstances. “My worst performance this winter,” she annoyed. Christina Schwanitz from Chemnitz finished third at the start of the European Indoor Championships on Friday evening.