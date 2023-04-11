Pivot Stephanie Soares made history this Monday (10) by being the fourth option in the Draft (process of choosing new players) of the WNBA (professional women’s basketball league in the United States). With this, the 22-year-old athlete reached the best position ever achieved by a Brazilian in an edition of the Draft.

Stephanie Soares was initially selected by the Washington Mistics, who later traded her to the Dallas Wings for the right to have priority in future selections of new players. “It’s too much emotion. Much more nervousness. Now it’s pure emotion. It’s getting ready and going to Dallas, “said the Brazilian in a press conference shortly after her choice.

The 22-year-old pivot and 2.01 meters tall is one of the new faces of the Brazilian national team, for which she has already won an edition of the Pan American Games, in 2019 in Lima (Peru), and played in a Pre-Olympic and also a Pre-World.

Stephanie, who in the last NCAA season (main North American university championship) defended Iowa State, began her career in the modality in 2017, when she was approved in an ADC / Bradesco, Osasco club. Then she went to the United States, where she began a distinguished trajectory that was described in exclusive matter of Brazil Agency.