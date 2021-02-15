A National Football League (NFL) cheerleader revealed that she was fired from her job due to leaked photos. The relevant material is published by the Daily Mail.

28-year-old Kristin Elise from Austin, USA has been on the Indianapolis Stallions cheerleading team for about a year. At the same time, since 2016, she has been selling photos in bikinis and underwear on the OnlyFans online platform, whose users get access to content for a fee.

The girl managed to combine these activities until a certain anonymous user posted nude photos of the athlete on the Reddit platform.

“I loved the opportunity to dance and support one of my favorite teams, to fulfill myself and be part of this organization. However, towards the end of the season I was fired due to the fact that my nude photos were leaked to the network, ”said the heroine of the material, adding that this was how her career in sports ended.

However, Elise noted that she takes full responsibility for what happened and does not blame the NFL for such a decision, since she really violated the rules and principles of the organization. According to the girl, now she is going to pursue a modeling career. “Although I was really upset that I had to end my career in a support group, I feel much stronger and more confident as I can now focus on running my own business,” she concluded.

Earlier in February, the lawyer quit her job and became famous thanks to similar photos. 26-year-old Letizia Andrade worked in the field of forensics, but she always dreamed of making money using social networks. So, Andrade became a popular Instagram model and began to upload candid pictures.