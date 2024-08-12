Athlete Dies During CrossFit Games, But Competitions Don’t Stop

Serbian athlete Lazar Dukic drowned during the CrossFit Games in Texas: despite the tragedy, however, the organization did not stop the competitions, provoking the indignation and anger of the other athletes in the competition, including the Italian Elisa Fuliano.

The tragedy occurred during the swimming event in Marine Creek Lake: about 100 meters from the finish line, the Serbian athlete began to struggle and drowned.

Lazar Đukić, a renowned Serbian CrossFit athlete, is tragically presumed to have passed away at the 2024 CrossFit Games after disappearing under the water approximately 100 meters from the finish line. Witnesses reported that he appeared to be struggling during the swimming… pic.twitter.com/F4b1mwEiIK — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) August 8, 2024

According to the reconstruction, some spectators noticed what was happening but were stopped by the organization that subsequently did not want to suspend the competition.

The body of Lazar Dukic, 28 years old, was later recovered with the races, which, as mentioned, did not stop.

Italian Elisa Fuliano, the only compatriot in the race, decided to withdraw from the competition after what happened: “After years of preparation, after this death I was not able to compete. I could have been there in Lazar’s place.”

“The Games are every CrossFitter’s dream. These are my Olympics and being on that floor was everything. I wanted to try, I tried with all my might, but I couldn’t do it. We are athletes and for me it made sense to retire, I don’t regret anything.”

His coach Matteo Agnelli lashed out at the organization: “I owe so much to this sport, but I’m disappointed by how CrossFit as an organization handled this. It all seemed like a big show, the cameras were focused on who came in first. They had a boy drowning in front of their eyes and they didn’t notice. This creates anger.”