Athlete does not wear underwear and for covering his private parts he loses the race

An unusual and embarrassing accident suffered an athlete during the Under 20 World Athletics Championship that takes place in Cali.

The Italian Alberto Nonino18, had an unfortunate experience in the 400-meter decathlon event.

The European started very well and came second, but in the final sprint his clothes exposed his private parts, which caused him to lose concentration and ended with a bad shot.

The European media reported that the athlete forgot to put on underwear and that at the time of starting the test it was too late. He took the risk and was in the game.

The Italian tried to adjust his clothing, but it was not possible, in the midst of the demands of the race. He came in last place, with a time of 51.52 seconds.

The scene immediately went viral on social networks, arousing ridicule from Internet users for the innocent runner’s accident.

The Italian Alberto Nonino, in the last series of the 400m decathlon in the U20 World Athletics Championships held in Cali (Colombia), was marching down lane five and doing quite well. It was going well until the small Nonino began to come out and he finished last.pic.twitter.com/Nd4G1wE9zP – Alejandro Ramos (@todolopossible) August 4, 2022

