Motor sportsman Douglas Costa is believed to have died of Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF). But what is behind the RMSF?

Sao Paulo – Brazilian racing driver Douglas Costa and his girlfriend Mariana Giordano are said to have died as a result of a tick bite, Brazilian media reports. A few days after a trip together to a rural area about 100 kilometers from Sao Paulo, the couple is said to have suffered from symptoms of illness. Finally, on June 7, Costa was rushed to a hospital where he was diagnosed with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF). A little later, the athlete and his girlfriend succumbed to the disease. But what is behind the RMSF?

How is Rocky Mountain spotted fever transmitted?

Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) is a tick-borne disease caused by the pathogen Rickettsia rickettsii, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The bacterium is mainly transmitted by dog ​​and forest ticks. The RMSF is probably not transmitted directly from person to person. The incubation period is 3 to 14 days, but on average a week. To the MSD Manual The shorter the incubation period, the more severe the disease is.

What are the symptoms of RMSF?

The following symptoms can appear with Rocky Mountain spotted fever:

Rapidly rising, high fever

headache and body aches

fatigue

drowsiness

nausea

Vomit

Diarrhea

jaundice

Neurological failure symptoms

Source: Robert Koch Institute

After three to five days, most affected people develop a rash, usually on the palms and soles at the beginning. In severe cases, it can lead to a drop in blood pressure, shock, tachycardia and kidney failure. These complications can lead to death within a short period of time.

How deadly is RMSF and is there a cure?

The “lethality” of RMSF without treatment is 20 to 80 percent. With timely treatment with antibiotics, this drops to around three to five percent. After the infection has passed, there is solid immunity.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is treated with the antibiotic doxicycline. An early start of therapy is particularly important for successful treatment.

Does Rocky Mountain spotted fever also exist in Germany?

The RMSF occurs primarily in the USA and in Central and South America. Infections can occur especially in the months from March to September. Because adult ticks are active during this time and people often stay in tick-infested areas, so that MSD Manual. The RMSF does not occur in Germany. On the other hand, the cases of tick-borne Lyme disease are increasing in this country.

How to protect yourself from RMSF

To protect yourself from Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other tick-borne diseases, there are some precautions that can prevent ticks from getting on your skin in the first place:

Stay on the trails

Tuck pants into boots or socks

Wear long-sleeved tops

Applying tick repellent

Do not pet or touch wildlife

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

After spending time outdoors, especially in the grass, bushes and undergrowth, clothing and body should still be checked thoroughly for ticks. (jsch)

